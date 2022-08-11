Akeredolu Clears Air on Arrest of Kuje Prison Escapee, Idris Ojo

Fidelis David

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday cleared the air over the announcement of Mr. Idris Ojo, who was arrested by the security agencies, as one of the attackers of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Akeredolu said there was a mix-up in the announcement by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, the governor acknowledged the confusion the statement has created in the public space, considering that the ugly event of June 5 attack in Owo preceded the unfortunate incident on Kuje prison.

He explained that Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of Kuje Prison Escapees, was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure.

“The announcement of the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of the perpetrators of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, was a mix-up from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

“Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of the Kuje Prison Escapees, was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure. His brother, Mr. Jimoh Rasheed Ibrahim, received and accommodated him after his escape from Kuje prison.

“He was, thereafter, moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody. Hence, the mix- up,” the governor said.

Akeredolu urged members of the public to remain vigilant and give necessary supports to the security agencies in the state.