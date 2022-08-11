  • Thursday, 11th August, 2022

Akeredolu Clears Air on Arrest of Kuje Prison Escapee, Idris Ojo

Nigeria | 56 seconds ago

Fidelis David

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday cleared the air over the announcement of Mr. Idris Ojo, who was arrested by the security agencies, as one of the attackers of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Akeredolu said there was a mix-up in the announcement by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, the governor acknowledged the confusion the statement has created in the public space, considering that the ugly event of June 5 attack in Owo preceded the unfortunate incident on Kuje prison.

He explained that Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of Kuje Prison Escapees, was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure.

“The announcement of the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of the perpetrators of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, was a mix-up from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

“Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of the Kuje Prison Escapees, was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure. His brother, Mr. Jimoh Rasheed Ibrahim, received and accommodated him after his escape from Kuje prison.

“He was, thereafter, moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody. Hence, the mix- up,” the governor said.

Akeredolu urged members of the public to remain vigilant and give necessary supports to the security agencies in the state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.