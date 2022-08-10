Niger Reads Riot Act to Minna Thugs

Laleye Dipo



Worried by the increasing rate of thuggery often caused by those described as “Area Boys” in Minna, the Niger State Government has read the riot act to all those concerned and threatened to deal decisively with anyone caught disturbing the peace of the state.

Apart from the strong warning issued to the “Area Boys,” the government also said that any of them caught with dangerous weapons including knives, machetes, guns and daggers would be treated according to existing laws of the land.

In the past couple of months, life has been made unbearable for residents of Minna following breakdown of law and order caused by the “Area Boys” who apart from engaging themselves in open warfare using dangerous weapons have resorted to bugling shops and other business outfits as part of their illegal activities.

To stem the trend, the state government invited five each of the “Area Boys” from the areas where the attacks have been prominent to a strategic security meeting at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre where the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, who represented Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, read out the riot act to the representatives of the boys on Monday.

The State Police Commissioner, CP. Monday Bala Kuyars; the All Progessive Congress’ (APC) Governorship Candidate, Mr. Umar Mohammed Bago; the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Matane and the Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area, Mr. Ibrahim Abubakar (Lalalo) were among those that attended the meeting.

Ketso also told parents to call their wards to order because the government would not entertain any entreaties from them for the release of any of their children caught misbehaving.

Bago, in a brief remark, dissociated himself and his campaign organisation from the activities of the “Area Boys,” emphasising that he detested thuggery and lawlessness.

He disclosed that he has been engaging youths on how to be gainfully employed, stressing that he had never facilitated the release of any “Area Boy” caught threatening the peace of the state.

A mild drama occurred when Abubakar stood up to address the meeting but was shouted down by the youths who said they were not prepared to listen to him.