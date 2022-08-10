HÖRMANN Doors Debuts In Nigeria, Pledges Quality Service   

Hörmann, a leading manufacturer of European doors has made it’s foray into the Nigeria Market with a pledge to provide cutting edge services to it’s customers.

Addressing a cross session of stakeholders at the introduction of the German door brand in Lagos, the Managing Director and Founder of SarniaRock International Limited, the official distributor of Hörmann products in Nigeria and West Africa, Mr. Ajibade Yusuf said it is a new day for customers in Nigeria.

According to him, the brand would satisfy the yearnings of Nigerians craving for superior and durable doors. He told the audience that SarniaRock will provide an end-to-end solution in procurement, foreign exchange, installation as well as after-sales service to its customers.

He noted that Hörmann doors, which started production in 1935 in Germany stand out from the crowd because the manufacturer produces based on requirements and precision.

Explaining further, Ajibade said the company is noted for creating products for clients satisfaction.

“We want to be part of our client’s story by working with them from idea creation or conceptualization of the building, that is, at the design and drawing stage. This allows us to understand the needs of our customers very well as we can provide technical support from the onset. SarniaRock has highly trained engineers to ensure the measurement is accurate and the product is installed correctly, ”Ajibade said.

He also pointed out that the company’s team in Lagos is well positioned to travel across the country to provide one-to-one rapport with customers. Ajibade revealed that after-sales service is another added value clients would enjoy from Hörmann as there is a dedicated support team and highly trained technicians and engineers to assist with installation and maintenance.

The SarniaRock boss described Hörmann as the market leader in Europe with a range of products with varied guarantee periods of 1 to 10 years, “which speaks volumes about the quality and the confidence we have in our brand which has been in existence for over 80 years”.