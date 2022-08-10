Groups Honour Ajadi as He Marks Birthday

Mary Nnah

It was honour galore penultimate Wednesday for a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Comrade Olufemi Ajadi, who added a year and was celebrated by some groups.

He carted home four awards and a deluge of citations for entrepreneurial excellence, role modeling, and relentless support for the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Among the organisations which recognised Ajadi at the celebration were three apex beat associations- The Commerce & Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN), Online Journalists Association of Nigeria (OJAN) as well as a Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) organisation, and Dream Next.

The glamour twin events held at Afid Goshen Event Center at Ibafo, Ogun State, drew distinguished personalities including chieftains of the NNPP, led by its state chairman, Mr. Oginni Olaposi.

Chairman of CICAN, Charles Okonji who co-presented the organisation’s award alongside a long-standing member, Johnmark Ukoko, said the “Entrepreneur of the year award, to Ajadi, as MD, Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, was well deserved.

He said the company had grown to typify excellence and quality, by not only producing good brands but also creating employment.

He also expressed the hope that the recognition would spur the recipient to do more.

Others who spoke along the same line were Steve Akpos of Nollyfans; Bisi Otunla, MD of Dream Next; as well as Kasali Akinwale who spoke for OJAN.

They not only acknowledged Ajadi’s contributions to socio-economic development but urged other operators to emulate him

Ajadi was earlier awarded before the event for his philanthropy by the Students Representative Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism.

Ajadi, who was appreciative of the fact that he was alive and healthy, and that God had given him the grace to be of support to other people, said, “It is God that has allowed me to be alive. It is only someone alive and healthy that can celebrate a birthday. So, I thank Him for the grace”.

As for the awards, he said they had shown him the importance of hard work and having a good heart towards other people.

He said he had always that society would become better when we learn to help one another.

“I have suffered in life before God decided to lift, that is why when it is within my power I try to assist others around me”, he noted.

He implored other well-to-do individuals in society to be one another’s keepers.