  • Wednesday, 10th August, 2022

Buhari Appoints Lawal as Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination 

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has named the former Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO), Dr Habiba Muda Lawal, as his Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination.

The presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a release issued Wednesday to announce the appointment, said before retirement, Lawal had successfully supervised a team that ensured management, identification, planning and execution of projects to mitigate serious ecological challenges across the country, with commendable results.

She attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1982 to 1986 where she bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. There, she won the Nigerian Tobacco Company Prize for the Best Year II Student 1984/1985, the Imperial Chemical Industries Prize for the Best Graduating Student in Chemistry (Second Class Upper) and the Imperial Chemical Industries Prize for the Best Graduating Project 1985/1986.

In 1991, Lawal obtained a Master’s Degree in Inorganic Chemistry from ABU, Zaria and a Ph.D in Inorganic Chemistry from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi (1997). 

She also holds Certificate in Professional and Personal Competence in Women’s Development from the University of East Anglia, Norwich, Britain.

Lawal, who served as Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, from 19th April 2017 to 30th October, 2017, had since resumed in her new office.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.