Buhari Appoints Lawal as Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination 

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has named the former Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO), Dr Habiba Muda Lawal, as his Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination.

The presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a release issued Wednesday to announce the appointment, said before retirement, Lawal had successfully supervised a team that ensured management, identification, planning and execution of projects to mitigate serious ecological challenges across the country, with commendable results.

She attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1982 to 1986 where she bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. There, she won the Nigerian Tobacco Company Prize for the Best Year II Student 1984/1985, the Imperial Chemical Industries Prize for the Best Graduating Student in Chemistry (Second Class Upper) and the Imperial Chemical Industries Prize for the Best Graduating Project 1985/1986.

In 1991, Lawal obtained a Master’s Degree in Inorganic Chemistry from ABU, Zaria and a Ph.D in Inorganic Chemistry from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi (1997).

She also holds Certificate in Professional and Personal Competence in Women’s Development from the University of East Anglia, Norwich, Britain.

Lawal, who served as Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, from 19th April 2017 to 30th October, 2017, had since resumed in her new office.