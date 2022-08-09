  • Tuesday, 9th August, 2022

Soludo Congratulates Obiano, Ngige

Nigeria | 38 seconds ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has congratulated his predecessor, former Governor Willie Obiano and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige on their birthdays.

Obiano and Ngige celebrated their birthdays yesterday. While Obiano celebrated his 67th birthday, Ngige celebrated his 70th birthday.

In a message signed by Chief Press Secretary to Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, the former central bank Governor praised Obiano and Ngige for their respective services to Anambra and Nigeria.

Soludo while congratulating Obiano said: “Indeed, generations of Ndi Anambra and Nigerians will look back in history to appreciate your exemplary leadership and contributions in the area of infrastructural development and community service.

“As the fourth democratically elected Governor of Anambra State, from March 17, 2015 to March 17, 2022, you have contributed your best and history will be kind to you. 

“Attaining the age of 67 years is a milestone achievement deserving of celebration, having served and become an accomplished politician, banker and technocrat within these years.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Anambra State, I wish you long life, sound health and many more years of service to your fatherland and humanity.”

On Ngige, Aburime in a separate press release said that “Governor Soludo commended Dr. Chris Ngige, describing him as an accomplished politician, an erstwhile governor of Anambra State, Senator and now Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“These are commendable achievements as an illustrious son, therefore, on this auspicious occasion of your  70th birthday, on behalf of my family, the government and people of Anambra State, I heartily congratulate you and wish you many more years of service to your fatherland.”

