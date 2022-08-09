PDP Postpones NEC, Caucus Meetings to Pave Way for Atiku, Wike Reconciliation

Chucks Okocha



As part of efforts to ensure total reconciliation between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, the party yesterday postponed it’s scheduled National Executive Committee (NEC) as well as its National Caucus meetings of the party.

It was also learnt that postponement of the NEC and the National Caucus was to starve off ongoing plots to remove Senator Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman of the PDP.

The PDP had summoned the NEC and National Caucus meeting for tomorrow and Thursday to discuss the constitution of members the Presidential Campaign Council.

But in a brief statement, the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu stated, “This is to inform all members of the PDP National Caucus and NEC that the meetings of the two bodies earlier scheduled for Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11, 2022, respectively, have been postponed.

“The postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be announced in due course. All inconveniences are deeply regretted.”

However, THISDAY learnt that the party’s decision to put off the NEC and national Caucus meetings was to ensure proper reconciliation between the Atiku and Wike camps.

A source said Atiku and Wike were billed to meet within the week to iron out their differences as well as on the constitution of the presidential campaign team.

Also, the source said Atiku and Wike camps were expected within the period to harmonise their positions and present to their principals for approval before submission to the National Caucus and later to NEC.

Also, it was gathered that the PDP governors are divided over one of them chairing the campaign committee, especially since the May 28 presidential nomination convention.

The camp of the Governor of Rivers State is not happy to have chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, Aminu Waziri Tambawal head the campaign because of the role he played by stepping down for Atiku during the presidential convention.

At the last meeting between Atiku and Wike , it was gathered that the Rivers state governor objected to the headship of the presidential campaign council by Tambawul. It was learnt that the PDP governors were favourably disposed to having former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki head the presidential campaign council.

But it was learnt that Saraki has not given a nod that he would chair the campaign council, but he is under pressure by the PDP governors to accept the offer as the most experience to head the campaign.

A source told THISDAY that there was great distrust against Tambawul since after the presidential convention, citing the inability of the PDP governors to meet after the May 28 presidential convention, where a group of the governors had accused the Sokoto Governor of being a sell out by stepping down for Atiku.

Another member of the NWC of the party said the calling off of the two crucial meetings was to cool off tension over the call for Ayu to step aside.

The South-west arm of the party had over the weekend called for the resignation of Ayu.

A member of the NWC who didn’t want his name in the print said Ayu have not also helped matters in the whole crisis.

Chief Bode George had written to the party’s National Chairman on the need to retain the zoning formula in the spirit of the constitution of the PDP and unity of Nigeria.

George had said if the zoning formula in the constitution of the party was not respected, the party would be badly affected electorally in the forthcoming general elections.

He said, “Both sides, north and south, we are not yet at the point where we can say ‘it doesn’t matter where you come from.’

“Let us carry that level of respectability that the party was noted for, that in any crisis, you would have men who can rise above pettiness and still tell truth to power, the party must be definitive.”