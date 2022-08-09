FG Seeks Support of Stakeholders, NGOs to Improve Nigeria’s Animal Welfare Practice

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, has solicited the support of stakeholders in the agriculture sector and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to improve animal welfare practice in Nigeria on a sustainable basis.

Abubakar stated that the federal government has stepped up efforts to introduce global best practices in Nigeria’s animal welfare strategy, particularly for the livestock and poultry industry.

Speaking during the inauguration of the National Council on Animal Welfare (NCAW) in Abuja, he stated that the move would ensure the regulation of animal welfare in Nigeria in line with global best practices.

Abubakar said: “It is our duty to ensure that animals are treated humanely, responsibly and devoid of stress, hunger, anxiety and pain.”

The minister emphasised collaboration with relevant stakeholders and the need to commit resources to formulate a national standard for the use and care of animals before the objectives could be achieved.

He described the inauguration of NCAW as apt and timely, and noted that the move would chart a new course for the implementation of animal welfare practices in Nigeria.

The minister opined that the NCAW would have its steering and technical committees.

In his remarks, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Senator Adeleke Mamora, stressed the need for the two ministries to work together to in order to attain the set goal of taking care of these animals to avoid diseases being transmitted to humans.

In her opening remarks, the Director of Federal Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services, Dr. Maimuna Habib, stated that the inauguration of the council was aimed at formulating national standard for use and care of animals as well as implement policies on matters concerning the general care of animals in research, teaching and mandatory testing of products in Nigeria.

Habib added that the meeting would serve as a medium for awareness creation/sensitisation of relevant stakeholders on good animal welfare practices, noting that NCAW would operate committee system.