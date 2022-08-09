Energy Transition: APPO Plans Regional Centres, Visits PTDF’s Energy Studies Centre in Kaduna

Emmanuel Addeh

A delegation from the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) has visited the Centre for Petroleum and Energy Studies (CPESK) in Kaduna, established by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) with a view to making it a regional centre of excellence for African oil and gas producing countries.

The membership of APPO comprises 15 countries namely: Algeria, Libya, Gabon, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa and Libya.

Secretary General, APPO, Dr Oma Ibrahim who led the inspection team to Kaduna said that the visit was in conformity with the organisation’s mission to promote collaboration among its members by establishing regional training and research centres throughout Africa.

The Centre when established, he said, is expected to among other things, address the major challenges of the energy transition in Africa.

The Kaduna energy studies centre is a specialised training institution for the fund’s training and human capital development programmes, to promote the growth of research, technology, skills, and relevant manpower in the oil and gas sector.

The college hosts an analytical laboratory for research and development activities, a renewable energy research centre, gas technology as well as other collaborative research and development areas.

The APPO delegation said that it was visiting the institution as part of its long-term strategy to study prospective regional centres of excellence by visiting oil & gas training and research centres in Nigeria and other member nations. The mission, a statement from the PTDF said, will also facilitate partnerships between similar institutes in different APPO member countries to advance technological education and development.