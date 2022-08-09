  • Tuesday, 9th August, 2022

Breaking: Owo Catholic Church Attackers Arrested, Says DHQ

Breaking | 24 mins ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had said that security forces have arrested the terrorists behind the attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, who made the disclosure Tuesday during a parley with media executives at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said the terrorists  were arrested by the military in collaboration with other security agencies.

Terrorists on June 5, attacked the Catholic Church and opened fire on worshippers during a Sunday Mass,   killing 48 parishioners.

Details shortly…

