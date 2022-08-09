Bakers Advised to Be Creative with Ingredients

The Managing Director of Spectra Industries Limited, Mr. Duro Kuteyi, has called on bakers in Nigeria to be creative by embracing innovative ingredients for the production of bread.

Kuteyi made the call recently at the opening of a model of Spectra shop which is designed to bring Spectra products nearer to residents of Suco community

He noted that for bread, which is a necessity to continue to remain on the breakfast table of average Nigerians in the face of the sky-rocketing price of imported flour, bakers must begin to look inward by embracing domestic and made in Nigeria ingredients that will not only improve their profitability but also bring down the cost of production of bread significantly.

“A lot of bakers are going out of business and the few resilient ones have increased the price of bread which is making bread a luxury and unaffordable to a lot of Nigerians. This is mainly due to the scarce forex and the crisis in Ukraine, which is outside the control of bakers. But bakers can be creative about it by looking at local innovative ingredients such as Sobake which is defatted soya flour produced indigenously by Spectra, Kuteyi said.

He stated that by embracing local ingredients, cost of production will reduce significantly as well as improve profitability, revealing that 1kg of Sobake in 50kg of wheat flour with extra 1.5 litre of water in the recipe of bread will give bakers extra yield by 5X500g loaves.

“Apart from the fact that this product has high amount of protein, the lower fat content of defatted soya helps to increase the shelf-life span of bread and from the feedback of bakers that are using our Sobake, the product has become a welcome relief for bakers,” Mr. Kuteyi stated.

Last week, bakers in Nigeria embarked on four days warning strike to draw public attention to the escalating cost of producing bread and other pastries.

After the strike, the price of bread has been reviewed upward making bread which is supposed to be a necessity unaffordable to many Nigerians.