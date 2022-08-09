Abiodun:  Our Goal is to Make Ogun Investors’ Destination of Choice 

•Monarchs endorse him for second term

•Ex-minister, Shittu knocks Amosun over comments against governor’s election

James Sowole



Governor Dapo Abiodun has pledged to provide more infrastructure in Ogun to improve the quality of life and well-being of indigenes and other residents. He said infrastructural development would facilitate economic prosperity.

Abiodun stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the 2Km Igan-Ishamurin-Odo Shikiti road in Ago-Iwoye town, Ijebu North local government area.

“For us in Ogun, our goal is to put our state in the league of advanced economies and make it an investors’ destination of choice. To achieve this, we know the importance of modern-day and world-class infrastructure,” the governor stressed. “For this reason, we will continue to rehabilitate existing infrastructure, build new ones and put them in a position where they will not only stand the test of time but serve as a catalyst for our socio-economic development.”

He noted that the Igan-Ishamurin Odo Shikiti road was designed to improve the socio-economic life of the people of Ago-Iwoye and the surrounding communities by making transportation smooth and convenient for them farmers when evacuating their farm produce to urban market centres. The road will link to Ago-Iwoye, Oru Ijebu and Ijebu-Igbo townships.

Abiodun also disclosed that work was advanced at the Illisan-Ago-Iwoye road, abandoned more than 11 years ago, stating that he had awarded a contract for the repair of failed portions along the Abeokuta-Ifo-Lagos expressway.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the road would improve people’s economic activities and urged them to avoid dumping refuse in the drainage.

Ex-Deputy Governor Sefiu Adegbenga Kaka commended the Ogun governor’s focus on infrastructure.

While delivering the message of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, announced the endorsement of Abiodun’s second term bid by all the monarchs in Ijebuland.

“The message is clear. You have done very well by fulfilling the promises made to us in 2019. 2023 is sure, and our people will vote overwhelmingly for you,” he assured the governor.

The Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdul-Rasak Adenugba, said, “Though I am not a politician, the people of this ancient town have come to tell me that it is Dapo Abiodun they want and not anyone else. You have restored confidence in government and for keeping the promises made to us during the electioneering campaign.”

The Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo, stressed that Abiodun’s achievements “have changed my perception about politicians as liars.”

Meanwhile, ex-Minister of Communications and APC chieftain, Adebayo Shittu, has called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to sanction former Governor Ibikunle Amosun for anti-party activities.

Amosun had, while speaking in Abeokuta at the weekend, threatened to stop at nothing to stop the APC party from winning the 2023 governorship election in Ogun.

Speaking on ARISE TV on Monday, Shittu described Amosun’s statement as reprehensible.

“I am disappointed because he is a practising Muslim. Every practising Muslim should understand that God is supreme and is only one. How can somebody who was in office when an election was held, lost out, and is now claiming that the election was rigged?” stated the ex-minister.

He added, “It is most unfortunate, and I know that what he did was not in the party’s interest and his (Amosun’s) own interest.”