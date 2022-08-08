Wanted Suspected Thug Arrested in Osun 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a suspected cultist, Rasheed Hammed, popularly known as Rasidi Oko’lu.

Oko’lu was arrested around 4am on Sunday in his hideout at a hotel in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

A source informed THISDAY yesterday that the Ede-born suspected thug was arrested by combined team of the anti-cultism unit of the Osun police command and members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

Oko’lu was declared wanted in March by the police after allegedly causing the death of a Higher National Diploma graduate of Banking and Finance of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, awaiting his call-up letter, as well as, a commercial motorcyclist during a fight in Ede.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest in a text message to a journalist in Osogbo.

Opalola said: “Yes. We arrested him last night.”

Also, speaking on the development, the Osun State Coordinator of OPC, Prince Deji Aladesawe confirmed the arrest. The arrest of Oko’lu elicited jubilation across the nooks and crannies of Ede.

Meanwhile, an Ede pressure group, Makuarogun Alliance has warned against alleged plans to release Oko’lu, hours after he was arrested during a gun duel with the police.

The group also expressed shock at the silence of the police and the state government after the arson attack on the family of the House Minority Leader, Hon Babajide Kofoworola, accusing the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola of harbouring Tunde Elemo who led the arson attack within the Government House.

In a statement issued yesterday at Ede and signed by its Coordinator, Ayinla Ajala, the group frowned at the reported plans to release Oko’Ilu, alleging that the Governor has been mounting pressure on police authorities on the matter.

“Why our Governor is protecting murderers and hoodlums is still a puzzle to we the citizens. From Asiri Eniba to Oko Ilu to Elemo, our Governor is nurturing law breakers responsible for insecurity across the state.

” Any attempt to release a murder suspect who also openly attempted to assassinate our King will be resisted by people of Ede. This is not about politics. It is about our town and security of lives and properties.

”We are aware Oko ‘lu was always in the Governor’s convoy even after he was declared wanted. We know he followed the Governor to the BBC debate. We know APC leaders harbour and use him. We are shocked that the Governor is also harbouring Tunde Elemo who attacked House Minority leader’s father whose where about is still unknown.

” It is surprising that up till now, the police has not issued any statement on the incident. The Governor has not deemed it fit to intervene so that the legislator’s father can be rescued. Worst still Elemo, the main suspect is allegedly relaxing under the Governor’s care.

” We want to appeal to the police authorities locally and nationally as well as all men and women of goodwill to be aware of the unfolding event. A suspect declared wanted by the police and arrested after a gun duel is allegedly about to be released.

“This must not happened as It will not only compromise the integrity of law enforcement but will also make the Governor and the police accomplices in the documented crimes committed by the suspects,” the statement said.