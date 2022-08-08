Mayowa Adenekan Redefines Digital Marketing

G

Having a deep knowledge of digital marketing is not only a requirement in this age, it is a necessity. It shouldn’t be undervalued or underestimated. According to Wordstream, 55% of marketing is digital. Total digital advertising spend in 2021 was $436 billion in the US, versus offline advertising at $196 billion.

Mayowa Adenekan a force in the Nigerian digital marketing movement in his book shows the roadmap on how to achieve success on a digital marketing journey. Adenekan emphasizes early on in the book that he intended for this literature, “Digital Marketing Journey ,” to be a book that inspires the confidence of a young digital marketer in twelve chapters.

In different chapters filled with personal anecdotes, Adenekan gives some pointers on what digital marketing is, digital marketing technologies, understanding the digital marketing world, the digital marketing circle, the power of synergy and collective initiative amongst other core pointers.

Adenekan serves as a useful reminder that digital marketing gives one control over one’s marketing campaigns. Despite the fact that the book sounded text bookish at some point, it is absolutely the needed roadmap for triumph in the digital marketing business.

The highlight of the book for me is the chapter on Digital Marketing Hard Skills. In this chapter, the author laid bare the skills needed to thrive in the digital marketing business. He outlined skills such as brand development and branding, content strategy, data analytics, amongst others. The witty author also stated the personal skills required of a digital marketer.

This book will be valuable to those who desire to succeed on their digital marketing journey. It is one that can be recommended to anyone who is starting out in the digital marketing industry.