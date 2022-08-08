Lagos State Red Rail Line Now at Completion Stage, Says Sanwo-Olu

*Again, governor inspects state-owned metro project

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday once more went on an extensive inspection of the ongoing construction activities around the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project.



It was the fourth time in a year the governor would be inspecting the pace of work on the 37-kilometre-long rail infrastructure wholly started by his administration, with Sanwo-Olu assuring Lagosians that the rail project would be delivered on its scheduled completion date.



The entire construction, the governor said, has moved into the finishing phase in which precast beams and other concrete fittings are being coupled to the constructed structures.



The transport infrastructure being developed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) would have the capacity to transport over 500,000 passengers daily when it becomes operational in the first quarter of next year.

The Red Line would traverse on standard gauge from Agbado to Oyingbo, in the first phase, while terminating at Iddo in the second phase. It has eight stations and it is expected to reduce travel by over two hours.



Sanwo-Olu was joined on the project tour by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and members of cabinet, first stopped at the multi-level Agege Terminal, where he inspected completion work on the facility.



The Agege Red Line terminal shares the same yard with Babatunde Raji Fashola Station built by the Federal Government, but stands about 300 metres apart.

The governor also inspected the staff quarters built by the Lagos Government for the railway workers in the employment of the Federal Government.



Sanwo-Olu, thereafter, led the team to the iconic Ikeja Station of the Red Line, where 80 percent of the civil work had been completed. The governor also checked the progress of the overpass being constructed on Awolowo Way axis to ensure non-interference of vehicular movement on the rail passageway.



The governor stopped at Mushin terminal, to inspect the station and overpass, which stretches between Kayode and Ogunmokun streets, being developed there, before proceeding to Yaba and Oyingbo stations.



After the exercise that lasted for four hours, Sanwo-Olu expressed satisfaction on the quality of the work done, disclosing that most of the difficult tasks had been completed.