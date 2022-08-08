  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Just In: Gunmen Kill FIRS Director

Nigeria | 1 hour ago


By Laleye Dipo

A Director with the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Alhaji Mohammadu Kudu Lawal, has been killed by gunmen who attacked the vehicle in which he was traveling in the Saminaka village of Lapai local government area of Niger state on Sunday night.Another staff of the FIRS whose name was not known was injured in the attack by the gunmen.


It was learnt that the Director who hailed from Lafiagi in Kwara state was traveling to Abuja when the ran into the bandits who sprayed the Hillux van in which they were traveling with bullets.


 THISDAY gathered that a food vendour and  four others were abducted by the gunmen during a raid on her restaurant.


During the sporadic shooting, bullets were said to have hit two petrol laden tankers which burst into flames causing destruction in the area.


The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga confirmed the incident which he described as sad and pathetic.
Details later

