FG Begins Five-year Project to Boost Secondary Education for Girls

By Kuni Tyessi

The federal government, with support from the World Bank, has commenced a project known as AGILE to improve secondary education opportunities for adolescent girls and empower them to earn their living in the country.

The National Project Coordinating Unit (NPCU) of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, Mrs. Amina Buba Haruna, said the initiative would last for five years. Mrs. Haruna, while visiting the benefitting states to ascertain their levels of implementation and progress, said there is need to boost girl’s education.She listed the benefitting states to include Borno, Ekiti, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Plateau.

In Ekiti State, the NPCU led by Haruna, said the team was in the state to find ways it could be of assistance to ensure effective project implementation for optimum resultShe emphasized the need for synergy among team members, and with the state government so as to achieve the goals of the AGILE Project in the state. The state Project Coordinator, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Alokan, took the NPCU to the project’s construction sites to inspect and assess the standard of work done, especially in the utilisation of the School Improvement Grants (SIG) for the renovation of existing infrastructure in schools in the state. Mrs. Alokan disclosed the challenges faced by the State Project Implementing Unit (SPIU) and the subsequent efforts made to address them.