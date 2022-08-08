Edo Govt Urges Residents to Get Vaccinated against Deadly Hepatitis

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Government has urged residents to get vaccinated against hepatitis, which is a leading cause of death.

The Director, Disease Control and Immunisation, Dr. Gideon Iraoyah, said this during an event to mark the 2022 World Hepatitis Day in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.



Iraoyah said awareness was key in the management of viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that results in severe liver disease and cancer.

According to him, the state government would continue to rally stakeholders in the health sector, to strengthen advocacy on the dangers of hepatitis.



He pointed out that Hepatitis remains a serious liver infection that could lead to death, noting that there was need for people to get screened to know their status and treatment for the people who test positive.



The director urged patients to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Deputy Director, Disease Control and Immunisation, Dr. Eseigbe Freeborn, reiterated the importance of getting screened for Hepatitis while appealing to patients to take advantage of the free exercise to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.



He noted that a three-dose vaccine schedule was being used in which a patient would receive first dose vaccination and return a month later for the second dose while the third dose is administered six months after the second dose.