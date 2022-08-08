  • Monday, 8th August, 2022

Buhari Rejoices with Communications Minister, Pantami, on CIISEC Fellowship

Nigeria | 32 mins ago

* Hails NDPHC director, Oyedele, for bagging African man of the year award

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on his conferment with a Fellowship status by Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

The president, in a statement issued Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, congratulated the minister on the historic recognition, being first and only African Fellow admitted into CIISec amongst 89 other Fellows.

He noted the passion, diligence and creativity that Pantami has brought into governance since assumption of office, enabling a convergence and synergy that takes security into full consideration, especially in the global cyber space.

President Buhari also appreciated CIISec for the recognition to Pantami and the effort at providing a community of professionals that work towards protecting the interest and safety of global citizens on the internet.

The president also congratulated a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Executive Director (Networks) of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele, for bagging the “Voice Achievers African Man of the Year” award.

President Buhari, in another release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commended Oyedele’s dedication to development of the country through his profession, electrical engineering and participation in democratic processes, which include playing an active role in the merger of the APC, and  achievements of the party.

The president appreciated The Voice Africa Magazine in The Netherlands for the 12th edition of recognizing Africans who have distinguished themselves in service to their country and continent, and also choosing Oyedele to present the keynote address at the ceremony that will hold in The Gambia, with focus on “Reinventing Africa’s Future through Participation’’.

President Buhari felicitated other nominees for the prestigious awards, which includes President Adama Barrow of The Gambia.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.