Brentford Fightback to Draw at Leicester City

Brentford produced a terrific fightback from 2-0 behind to secure a point against Leicester in a thrilling match at the King Power Stadium.

A header by Belgium defender Timothy Castagne opened the scoring for the Foxes, the only Premier League club not to have signed a player in the summer transfer window so far.

Leicester were the dominant side in the first half with Youri Tielemans hitting the post before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doubled the lead 25 seconds into the second half.

Brentford hit back when Ivan Toney scored from close range after a move that started when Leicester lost possession from a throw-in.

Toney wasted a great chance to equalise when he headed wide after Leicester’s Wesley Fofana nodded against the post at the other end.

But Brentford were not done as Josh Dasilva, one of five substitutes used by Thomas Frank, struck an 86th-minute equaliser after cutting inside on to his left foot, starting the Bees’ second successive season in the top flight with a point.

There is so much talent running through this Leicester team but there have been suggestions that momentum could be waning after a dormant summer in the transfer market so far.

The Foxes have not spent a penny but have lost a legend after Kasper Schmeichel – their Premier League and FA Cup winning keeper – joined Nice, while Newcastle target James Maddison and Chelsea target Fofana are wanted elsewhere.

The way Leicester gave up a 2-0 lead will only increase calls for Brendan Rodgers, who has been linked with a loan move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, to strengthen his squad before the 1 September deadline.