Nigeria Police Missing Abba Kyari, Says Suleiman

A security expert, Mr. Abdu Suleiman has explained factors complicating insecurity and incessant attacks in Nigeria, saying Nigeria Police may be missing the services of the likes of DCP A Abba Kyari and his crack team of detectives.

Suleiman opined that someone like Kyari was at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and other heinous crimes in Nigeria.

According to him, someome like Kyari fought crimes doggedly at the risk of his life and family.

Suleiman, a trained retired US soldier, said: “Despite the limited resources and difficult terrain, he was able to ensure the country was not over ran by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers etc, something all Nigerians and foreigners can attest to.

“But that has changed. Nigerians seem to be sleeping with two eyes open. They are investing in vigilante and embarking on taking more security measures, which is costing huge financial burden. Many wish the days of Kyari can still come.

“Since the creation of the Nigerian Police, no officer has been able to do what he did in combating heinous crimes like terrorism, kidnappings, armed robbery, murders etc despite claims by some envious individuals, who believe they were more qualified to be in charge and be awarded medals than Kyari.

“But these individuals have forgotten that if their fathers’ names are not Kyari and their own names are not Abba, they can not be called Abba Kyari.

“The moon and the sun do not contest to shine, they all shine at their convenient time. People who sleep and wake up from their comfort zone won’t be recognized or be rewarded.

“Nigerians, what is happening to our sense of reasoning that we cannot tell ourselves the truth? Do we have a replacement for DCP Abba Kyari in the entire Nigerian police organisation? Or in all the Security Agencies in Nigeria?”

“Are Nigerians going to be allowed to suffer because some few envious senior officers in the Police and other sister agencies don’t want to see Abba Kyari in service?”

“Is the president properly briefed on this and especially on the set up in the NDLEA against Abba Kyari as a cover up to shield their indicted officers in Enugu Airport and the Drug Barons paying the NDLEA officers? Which they did as none of the Indicted NDLEA Officers and the 4 Drug Barons were arrested, Declared wanted or prosecuted.”