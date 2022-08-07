  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

Catholic Archdiocese Begins Assumption Novena

Nigeria | 5 hours ago


The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos today begins Novena for the Solemnity of Feast of The Assumption.

The nine-day programme, which begins at 4pm daily at the Archdiocesan Mariam Shrine, St. Agnes Parish, Maryland will feature daily Confession, Rosary and celebration of the Eucharist.

The Host is the Archdiocesan Association of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Other programmes include Stations of the Cross, Anointing of the Sick and Vigil. The Novena, which ends on August 14, will culminate in the Solemnity of the Feast on August 15.

Assumption is one of the Dogma’s of the Catholic Church, which holds as an article of faith; that the Blessed Virgin Mary was assumed body and soul into heaven at death.

That is why today, those who go to pilgrimage in Israel will find that there is no record of the tomb of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her son did not allow her body to see corruption.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.