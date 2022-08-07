Catholic Archdiocese Begins Assumption Novena



The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos today begins Novena for the Solemnity of Feast of The Assumption.

The nine-day programme, which begins at 4pm daily at the Archdiocesan Mariam Shrine, St. Agnes Parish, Maryland will feature daily Confession, Rosary and celebration of the Eucharist.

The Host is the Archdiocesan Association of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Other programmes include Stations of the Cross, Anointing of the Sick and Vigil. The Novena, which ends on August 14, will culminate in the Solemnity of the Feast on August 15.

Assumption is one of the Dogma’s of the Catholic Church, which holds as an article of faith; that the Blessed Virgin Mary was assumed body and soul into heaven at death.

That is why today, those who go to pilgrimage in Israel will find that there is no record of the tomb of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her son did not allow her body to see corruption.