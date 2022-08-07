Buratai’s New Stance on Tackling Insecurity

Notes for File

Lately, a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), has been pontificating on how the federal government can tackle insecurity in the country. Speaking as a guest lecturer at a one-day symposium on National Security, organised by Arewa House in Kaduna, Buratai, who is now the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, reportedly called for dialogue between governments and armed groups. He argued that a growing practice of engaging in dialogue with all parties to a conflict had emerged since the mid-1980s.

He noted that he aligned with the approach being promoted by a revered Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi.

When did Buratai realise that the federal government needs dialogue and negotiation to end insecurity in the country? Is it after he left office that he suddenly realised that the country needs dialogue to end insecurity?

Many feel that if he had done what he preaches now, perhaps, the level of insecurity would have considerably reduced.

Why did he not vigorously pursue this step to in order to save lives?

As the longest-serving Army Chief, why did he not negotiate with any of the aggrieved groups?

He supervised the Zaria massacre of Shiites in 2015. He used his ‘Operation Crocodile Smile,’ and ‘Operation Python Dance’ to provoke the once peaceful Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to establish an armed wing. He never negotiated with any of these groups. He compulsorily retired 38 senior officers unjustly in one fell swoop without following due process. When the courts ordered him to reinstate some of the officers, he displayed his disdain for rule of law and bluntly refused.

Many feel that his pontifications are attempts to garb himself in new clothing as a reformed diplomat.

It is believed that he intends to venture into politics in future like his erstwhile colleague, the former Chief of Air Staff, who is now the Bauchi State governorship candidate of the APC.

So he evidently wants to reveal a more fashionable personality to appeal to the public. What he does not realise is that this public is not made up of fools.