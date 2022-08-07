  • Sunday, 7th August, 2022

Buhari’s Nephew Dump APC, May Join PDP

Nigeria | 56 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew and member representing Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Fatuhu Muhammed, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker, in a resignation letter made available to journalists in Katsina Sunday, said he ceased to be a member of the Buhari-led APC with effect from 15 July, 2022.

Although the House of Representatives member did not disclose his next political line of action in the resignation letter, credible sources said the lawmaker has perfected plans to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The letter reads: “This is to notify you that I have resigned my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect commencing from Wednesday the 15 day of July, 2022. Attached herewith is my Party Membership Registration slip with slip No. KT/DRA/10/00002

“While I thank you and the Party for the opportunity given to me to serve the interest of the people of Daura/Sandamu/ Mai’Adua Federal Constituency while working with the Party, accept my best wishes please”.

The letter was addressed to his Sarkin Yara A Ward Chairman and copied the chairman of Daura local government, state chairman of the APC and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

