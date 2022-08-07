Buhari Seeks Drastic Measures against Killing of Six Nigeriens in S’East

* Gunmen kill six policemen, four others, abduct 14 Indians in Imo, Kogi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attacks against non-indigenes and law enforcement officials by terrorists in the South-east, promising all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.



Buhari’s reaction came amidst reports of the killing of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of policemen at their duty posts.

Gunmen had on Monday attacked a building at Orogwe, Owerri, Imo State, which was occupied by mainly Hausa and killed six Nigeriens.



Also, suspected gunmen killed two policemen, two expatriates and two company drivers in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The gunmen equally abducted 14 Indians who were on their way home from work at the West African Ceramics when their Coaster bus was attacked.



Another set of gunmen also yesterday attacked and killed four police officers on duty at the newly constructed police station in Agwa community, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, bringing the total number of people killed in the two states to 10 – six policemen and four civilians.

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the dastardly attack which occurred on Friday evening, just as it vowed to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the attack to bring the perpetrators to book.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, William Aya, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The statement said: “Consequent upon the attacks on expatriates of West Africa Ceramics Company Ajaokuta and police escort at about 2000hrs of Friday 5th of August, 2022, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, has visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment and has equally ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.



“Meanwhile, two expatriates, two company drivers and two police inspectors died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums, before the Area Commander and a detachment of military in the area reinforced the scene of the incident, and the attackers fled”, the statement said.

Egbuka assured that the command is committed to working in synergy with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders to make the state a safe and secure place for all and sundry.



He further tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence investigations into the unfortunate incident to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the attack to bring the perpetrators to book.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said security agencies were working to ensure that the abducted children are rescued alive and the cowards who abducted them brought to book.



He added: “As a government that is accountable to the people, I wish to make the following statements concerning the breach of security in Ajaokuta Local Government Area and efforts at retaining the trust of our people in protecting them.”



He pointed out that the state is known for distinguishing itself in ensuring the security of lives and property of not only the residents but also travellers across the state which shares borders with nine other states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, gunmen yesterday attacked and killed four police officers on duty at the newly constructed police station in the Agwa community, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.



The attackers reportedly set ablaze the police station and destroyed the operational vehicles.

A source from the community, who pleaded anonymity, said some policemen and women numbering four who were on duty were killed during the attack.

He said: “Gunmen came around 12 am last night with one tipper vehicle, two Sienna vehicles and launched an attack on our community police station shooting sporadically.



“Two policewomen were burnt to death alongside two other policemen on duty; they also went to the house of one Okada rider known as Ejike in our village and shot him dead and wounded his wife who is now critical as a result of the gunshot injury she sustained.



“The hoodlums operated for about three hours; as I speak with you now, there is palpable fear and anxiety in my community; people are scared of their lives and many have fled to our neighbouring communities for their safety.”



Another source, who did not want his name mentioned, disclosed that one of the slain policemen was only two weeks old in the force.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Michael Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police, did not pick up his call.

In his reaction to the incident in Imo State, Buhari yesterday condemned the killings of non-indigenes and law enforcement officials by terrorists in the South-east.



According to a statement signed by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, the President vowed to undertake all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.



Shehu said the President’s reaction came amid reports of “the slaying of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of policemen at their duty posts.”

The president urged community and religious to speak more forcefully against the killings.



“Those who know should point at specific people who did this,” the President was quoted to have said.

“He expressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the southeast and the entire country, saying that the reports of killings anywhere were sad and unwelcome,” the statement added.



The president offered his condolences to the families of the law enforcement agents murdered and to the government and people of Niger Republic whose citizens were cruelly beheaded by the attackers.