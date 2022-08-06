Tottenham Versus Southampton Live on DStv, GOtv

SuperSport customers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Premier League action this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur opens its campaign for the 2022/23 by welcoming Southampton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The tie which is one of the opening games of the new football season will be showing live today 4:00pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv Channel 203) GO Select 2 (GOtv Channel 34).

The last fixture between both teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ended dramatically after The Saints scored two late goals to overturn Spurs lead and clinch a 2-3 away win on a cold Wednesday night.

Antonio Conte’s men will be out to avenge the defeat and

Spurs have to hit the ground running to avoid a repeat of last season’s last minute challenge which saw the North Londoners battle Arsenal and Manchester United for the coveted fourth place and secure.

The Londoners have gone ahead to secure the services of six new players. Ivan Perisic reunited with Conte from Inter Milan, he was followed by Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence.

The saints have also had a busy summer with the arrival of five new players. They include Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mateusz Lis and Joe Aribo.