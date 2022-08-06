RCCG Celebrates 70th Anniversary, Donates to Hospitals in South-east

Mary Nnah





As part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), its charity arm, His Love Foundation (HLF) has inaugurated the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre Comprehensive Medical Centre, Awkuzu, Anambra State and Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu, having three units of dialysis machines, a medical water reserve osmosis purification system in both centres and a 30KVA generator in the Enugu centre.

These newly inaugurated centres bring the total number of donated ultra-modern dialysis centres to 15 across the country in furtherance of its global health interventions in the provisions of Intensive Care Units (ICUs), dialysis and cancer screening centres.

HLF has continued to contribute to ameliorating the plight of Nigerians diagnosed with kidney diseases by enhancing and strengthening healthcare infrastructure and other social interventions in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Continental Overseer/Intercontinental Overseer CSR, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade said, “the gesture was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of kidney patients and providing affordable treatment to the less-privileged across the South Eastern Region of Nigeria and in line with the vision of our Daddy in Lord, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, for providing medical intervention to the poor.”

“His Love Foundation has worked continuously to improve the well-being of citizens. As a step towards promoting healthcare, we have donated 48 dialysis machines. This will make affordable dialysis treatment available for patients in various districts closer to their homes. We believe that this initiative will offer convenience in terms of saving cost for patients, as they no longer have to travel to big cities for dialysis,” Iluyomade added.

The representative of the Commissioner of Health, Anambra State, Dr. Uju Okoye said, “While we appreciate the impact on the Kidney Dialysis Centre in Awkuzu community, we will continue to partner and collaborate with HLF and our other partners locally to provide the best care we can. However, we can attest that there is a sustained level of continued improvement for health care.”

Also speaking at the event, the King of Awkuzu, Prof. Charles Anikweze, appreciated the effort of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in alleviating the plight of kidney patients particularly the poor.

The representative of the Enugu State government, Dr. Ifeanyi Godwin Chukwu said, “the donation of this Kidney Dialysis Centre came at the right time to support our efforts to combat renal diseases management, strengthen our health system, and ensure our care centers are ready to receive all patients. We are proud to be a part of His Love Foundation and to be able to count on them as our strategic partner working towards a common goal: saving lives.”