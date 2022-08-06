NCAC DG, Runsewe Commends Gov Bello for Promoting Nigerian Culture in India 

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and President, Africa Region, World Craft Council, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has commended Governor Yahaya Bello for sponsoring Kogi State cultural troupe to Jurasukund International Festival in India to represent Nigeria.

According to him, “This is a wonderful gift and great support to cultural development in Kogi State, a confirmation that the Kogi governor is a lover of culture.” Otunba

NCAC boss, who called for more robust cultural engagement in Kogi State, said he was confident that the governor will do more for the state, saying Kogi is globally noted for its rich cultural history, and peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians, which earned it a reputation for being the most peaceful destination in Nigeria.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has really earned our respect and admiration, because in spite of the unhealthy economic situation, he still went ahead to showcase Kogi, nay Nigeria to the world at Jurasukund international cultural tourism festival in India,” Runsewe added.

Kogi cultural contingent will also storm the 35th edition of NAFEST being hosted by Lagos State in November.