  • Saturday, 6th August, 2022

Insecurity: Gov Yahaya Visits Chief of Army Staff, Seeks Suppor

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

 t

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

As part of his administration’s resolve to protect lives and property in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday met with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists shortly after a closed door meeting with the army chief, Governor Yahaya indicated that his administration will continue to have constant engagement with the armed forces to safeguard the prevailing peace in Gombe State. 

He commended the Nigerian army and its sister agencies for their roles and relentless efforts in containing the current insecurity bedeviling the nation.  

“I want to specifically thank the Chief of Army Staff for what he has been doing, especially considering the security situation in the country today. Even upon the numerous challenges across the country, they have been able to help us maintain the peace in Gombe State.” 

He said his administration will continue to seek the support and cooperation of the armed forces and other security agencies through constant engagement towards safeguarding the prevailing peace in the state. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.