Insecurity: Gov Yahaya Visits Chief of Army Staff, Seeks Suppor

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

As part of his administration’s resolve to protect lives and property in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday met with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists shortly after a closed door meeting with the army chief, Governor Yahaya indicated that his administration will continue to have constant engagement with the armed forces to safeguard the prevailing peace in Gombe State.

He commended the Nigerian army and its sister agencies for their roles and relentless efforts in containing the current insecurity bedeviling the nation.

“I want to specifically thank the Chief of Army Staff for what he has been doing, especially considering the security situation in the country today. Even upon the numerous challenges across the country, they have been able to help us maintain the peace in Gombe State.”

He said his administration will continue to seek the support and cooperation of the armed forces and other security agencies through constant engagement towards safeguarding the prevailing peace in the state.