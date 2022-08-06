Budweiser Thrills Consumer at Concert

Omolabake Fasogbon..

Premium Lager, Budweiser has hosted its consumers to a live musical concert, tagged ‘Budweiser BUDX Lagos’ at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The event which literally shut Lagos featured some of Nigeria’s finest artistes including: Davido, Teni, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Asake, DJ Spinall, DJ Consequence, and DJ Nana.

The show was held as a build-up to the FIFA World Cup tournament holding in Qatar later in the year, in which Budweiser happens to the be the official beer sponsor globally.

The organisation also seized the occasion to connect directly with its teeming customers across the country, who also doubled as football enthusiasts.

At the event also, the organisation unveiled the FIFA World Cup Consumer promotions in a draw that saw a lucky fan, Chukwunonso Peter Ejiofor, win an all-expense-paid trip to watch two FIFA World Cup matches live.

It noted that consumers will also stand a chance to watch two live matches in the promo kicking off mid-August.

Speaking at the event, Marketing Director of International Breweries Plc., Tolulope Adedeji stated that the event was a convergence of passionate football and music fans.

“Football and music are passion points for our consumers. Budweiser, for the first time, facilitated the visit of two football legends, Brazil’s Roberto Carlos, and England’s John Terry to Nigeria in 2021 when they played a match with a select Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) team.

“The concert is a merger of music and football because we understand that our consumers love Budweiser, music, and football so we can’t make them choose. Through a raffle draw, we are offering music and football fans the opportunity to watch the world cup live and that’s like Christmas coming early for the lucky winners,” she said.

Adedeji also urged consumers to participate in the draw by following the instructions on the limited-edition Budweiser world cup branded bottles and cans to enter the draw from mid-August.