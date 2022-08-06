At 70, Buhari Extols Daisy Danjuma’s Years of Service to Nation, Humanity

*Says her commitment to alleviating plight of women, children unparalleled

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Lawyer, politician, businesswoman and philanthropist, Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma is 70 today and President Muhammadu Buhari was quick to send her warm greetings, praising Daisy’s many years of service to the nation and humanity.



In his congratulatory letter to Daisy, wife of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), personally signed by him, the President also saluted her commitment to a better living standard for the less privileged across Nigeria.



Buhari wrote: “On behalf of myself and my family, I wish to felicitate with you as you attain the auspicious age of 70. Distinguished Senator, I join your family members, friends and political associates in celebrating the auspicious moment with you, heralded by many years of service to the nation and humanity.

“As an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist, I am particularly pleased by the commitment you have shown to the plight of the disadvantaged in the society especially women and children.



“I also note that your passion for this cause was further reinforced during your period in the National Assembly between 2003 and 2007 where you served as the Chairperson, Senate Committee on Women Affairs and Youth Development, Member, Senate Committees on Health, Education, Finance and Land, as well as Member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and Chairperson, Women and Child Right Committee of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament).



“You have not relented on this and I salute your courage and steadfastness. As you celebrate this milestone, my prayer is that almighty God will grant you longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve humanity and the country.”

The birthday “girl” was born Daisy Ukpomwan Ehanire on August 6, 1952 in Benin City.

Daisy attended government secondary school in Benin City, Edo State, before studying at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where she graduated with a BA in Law in 1976.



In 1977, she was called to the Nigerian Bar. Daisy undertook NYSC as a State Counsel with the Ministry of Justice of Lagos State, and was a legal counsel to the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria.

She worked as an Executive Assistant at the defunct Nigerian Acceptances Limited (NAL), a Merchant Bank, from 1977 to 1978. She was Company Secretary/Legal Adviser to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) from 1982 to 1992.



The philanthropist was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (2003-2007) representing Edo South from 2003 to 2007.

As a senator, she served as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs and Youth Development; Member, Senate Committees on Health, Education, Finance and Land Transport. She has also served as Chairman, Women and Child Right Committee of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament).



Daisy contested for second tenure for her senate office during the 2011 Nigeria general election but was unsuccessful.

She is married to the former military general and minister of defence, Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, who is the founder of the oil exploration company, South Atlantic Petroleum.

Daisy does her selfless and humanitarian works via the T.Y Danjuma Foundation.