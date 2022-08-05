The Buzz Returns on Showmax with Lots of BBNaija Gists

By Vanessa Obioha

The first episode of Big Brother Naija’s exclusive talk show, BBNaija S7: The Buzz, was filled with plenty of gists about the Level Up housemates. Toke Makinwa and her guests, content creators Glory Elijah and Jay On Air; and lifestyle journalist and social commentator, Latasha Ngwube discussed the ships, fights, the rules and some jaw-dropping moments from the first week of the reality TV show.

Elijah was impressed by the new rule for the Head of House which gives the winner the ultimate power to nominate housemates for possible eviction. The onus was on Hermes this week who picked Cyph, Khalid, Christy O, Amaka and Phyna for possible eviction this weekend.

Elijah also noted that the Level Up housemates are so vocal, which will lead to lots of fights this season. Already, Beauty received a strike from Big Brother for her altercation with Ilebaye.

Jay On Air joined the conversation about the ships with more emphasis on the situation between Bella and Sheggz. According to him, Bella is a smart girl who wants to ensure she does not lose the power in the relationship and let go of herself, hence she is not being explicitly vocal with Sheggz. This contrasts with Doyin, who expressly told Sheggz of her likeness for him but decided to stay back because of his relationship with Bella.

For Beauty and Groovy, the guests believe their relationship is exhausting and toxic as Beauty is very territorial and does not want Groovy to be with other ladies, which is such a big ask for one week.

Moving on to the tension and fights in the house, Toke and her guests reviewed the fights between ChiChi and Bella, which was the first fight of the season, and the fight between Beauty and Ilebaye. Elijah said Beauty went over the top with the fight and was uncontrollable, and it looked like she had a minute of madness as the cause of the fight cannot be equated to the reaction. Elijah added that Bella is an alpha female who likes things going her way.

Ngwube however noted some of the mic drop moments such as Christy O and Pharmsavi’s interesting conversation, the dynamics of Hermes’ polyamorous relationship and ChiChi’s declaration as a professional exotic dancer. Ngwube wondered how the viewers would have received the polyamorous declaration from a super-rich kid as opposed to it being Hermes.

The episode ended with a conversation about the two fake housemates – Deji and Modella – Biggie introduced on the first live show. Toke and her guests agreed it was a great idea, and it would get interesting as the point of a fake housemate is to cause trouble and light the housemates up.

New episodes of the Buzz which is exclusive to Showmax drop on Tuesdays and Saturdays.