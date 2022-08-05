The Art Hotel Redefines Hospitality Space in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

The Art Hotel recently hosted a phenomenal launch, introducing its state-of-the-art five-star business hotel to the public. The hotel located in Oniru, shows off its cutting-edge architectural design and innovation, a fusion of art, business, and luxury.

With a team of hospitality experts, the intimate art-deco hotel rooms are well suited for tourists, business travelers, High Net-worth individuals, industry leaders, art enthusiasts, etc.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was a special guest of honor, said the hotel, which attempts to promote Nigerian arts and crafts, accommodates a gallery with an extensive display of diverse Nigerian arts for the public viewing in celebration of Nigeria’s vibrant culture.

According to him, the hotel showcases some of the best Nigerian artworks and crafts.

“The Art Hotel brand is a new offering associated with art, style, culture, sophistication, and contemporary creativity that promises quality service and genuine guest experiences to deliver customer satisfaction in a distinctive environment.

“This project had been strategically crafted to showcase our unique art, innovativeness, and creative works”, Mohammed said.

Guests which included; Dignitaries and industry legends who trooped out to celebrate the launch were heartily welcomed, had a tour of the hotel, the rooms, and gallery, and were hosted with great food, drinks, and music.

A few of the esteemed guests were in attendance at the Grand Launch of The Art Hotel, including the Minister of Tourism, Alh. Lai Mohammed; Governor of Lagos State ably represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Royal Father of the day, Oba of Oniru, HRM Oba Gbolahan Lawal; HM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan; Lawal, HM Oba Saheed Elegushi; Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest C. Ndukwe OFR; Head of Service Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Director General National Institute of Hospitality, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa; Madam Nike Art Gallery; Head Pastor City of David Church, Pastor Idowu lluyomade; Director General Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Mr. Foli Coker, amongst other notable individuals.

The event went on with the ribbon cutting, officially declaring the hotel open to the public, alongside Mr. Foli Coker, presenting the award for Dedication and Service to the Nigerian Tourism Sector to Tunji Abdul, Chief Executive Officer of The Art Hotel.

Speaking at the event, the CEO noted that the team will dedicate themselves to providing quality service and maintaining great customer values while infusing Arts and culture into the hospitality space in Lagos.

He said although it has been a challenging five-year planning and development process, they are delighted and honored to be opening their doors to the general public as they have positioned themselves to meet the growing demand of the business community, art lovers, and explorers.

He explained that the vision is to become the leading provider of differentiated, boutique Art-Deco hotels in key cities around the world starting with Lagos, and expanding to the west, South Africa, Europe, and the United States.

In addition to the opening, a beautiful performance by a saxophonist and entertaining stellar cultural performances kept the guests in high spirits after a spectacular night and a well-executed program.