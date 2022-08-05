Rísé.ng Moves to Empower 36m Nigerian Youths 

Oluchi Chibuzor

Rise.ng, an innovative blue-collar online market source, has unveiled plans to empower 36 million Nigerian youths with capacity building certifications necessary to connect artisans to customers to provide employment and stem the country’s brain drain tide.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rísé.ng, Mrs Olawunmi Akalusi made this known at the official launch of the Rísé.ng App in Lagos.

Akalusi said Rísé.ng was created to bridge the supply gap for blue-collar jobs and introduce professionalism to the informal sector.

She said that Rísé.ng empowerment initiative called “Project Empower” was aimed at addressing the increasing youth unemployment and lack of startup capital.

“The programme will transform 36 million youths across Nigeria; one million per state, building their capacity through intensive training and internships.

“Thereafter, listing them on the rise.ng platform to reach a wider audience for business opportunities,” she said.

Speaking, Commissioner, Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos, Mr. Samuel Avwerosuo Egube, described Rísé.ng as a solution from the youthful population that would empower artisans and create a market place around work ethics for blue collar jobs.

Egube said the development was in line with the governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, administration’s agenda for the youths, particularly with the launch of the 30 year development plan for the state.

“We are building several stadia, and are working on the technology space to be the technology hub for Africa and it is the reason why we are laying 3,000 kilometers of broadband fibrotic ducts around the city to attract significant investments in huge data centres in the state.