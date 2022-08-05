  • Friday, 5th August, 2022

Nigerian Army Organizes Seminar for Social Media Influencers in Jigawa

Nigeria


Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Nigerian Army headquarters through the department of civil military affairs, organized a one-day seminar for social media influencers in Jigawa state.

The seminar involved participants from 27 local government areas in the state, with a theme “Nigerian Army’s non-Kinetic lines of operations critical roles of social media” held at manpower development institute Dutse the state capital of Jigawa.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief of Army staff LT General Farouk Yahaya who was represented by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General MG Kangye said, organizing such a seminar is one of the many ways to interact with the public.

According to him, the Nigerian Army is committed towards creating rapport and mutual understanding with the public to promote peace and unity in the country.

The Chief of Civil Military Affairs who said, there were over 1,000 programs which were meant to bridge the gap between the Military and citizens and also to enlighten them on the new development in the military.

He then urged the participants to support the Military through use of fact before post and by alerting the security on any suspected moves around the community.

