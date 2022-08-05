Court Sentences Akpan to Death by Hanging for Killing Job Seeker in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo



A 21-years old Uduak Akpan from Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of a job seeker in the state, late Iniubong Umoren.

An Akwa Ibom State High Court, sitting in Uyo, the state capital issued the judgement yesterday after about one year of trial.

The Presided Judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang in his ruling also sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for raping the deceased lured to his father’s house in Uruan local government for sake of offering her a job.

In more than two hours judgement, Justice Nkanang, discharged and acquitted the convict’s father, Frank Akpan and sister, Anwan Bassey who were 2nd and 3rd defendants accused of accessory after the fact to murder, respectively.

“This court has proved beyond reasonable doubts that you, Uduak Akpan is guilty of murder and you are charged accordingly. You are to die by hanging until you rot away,” the judge said.

Following the ruling, a mild drama ensued as the convict attempted to escape from the court, but he was held at the door by security operatives.

Reacting to the judgement, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Uko Udom said he was satisfied with the ruling on the case.

“I thank the presiding judge over the way and manner this matter has been conducted.

“The judge was able to take a day out, tried the case on a day-to-day basis and at the end of the day we had a judgement that the justice system works. We are very happy about the outcome of the case.

“As you can see, the first defendant has been led into custody and the 2nd and 3rd defendant have been discharged and acquitted.

“We intend as a State to analyze that judgement and see if there are any grouse and take a decision but the judge has done a good job.”, the Commissioner said.

Speaking on the attempted escape of the convict, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice said he was not surprised at the convict’s action.

“It’s not something to be surprised about, some one that committed such gruesome offences and I’m not surprised for him to do something as bad as he did here but the officials were very alert and attentive that was why they stopped him.

“I won’t fail to commend the officers of the Nigeria police force and the Directorate of State Service (DSS) for their diligence in the prosecution of the matter.

“They did great jobs in the investigation though sometimes the public especially on social media accuse them of complicity but without their.”