  • Thursday, 4th August, 2022

Tinubu Meets Buhari Behind Closed Doors

Nigeria | 40 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. 

The former Lagos State governor, who arrived the foreground of the State House at about 3.55 pm, went straight to the office of the president.

The closed-door meeting is being attended by Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman and Minister of State for Labour and Director of Public Affairs and Chief spokesman of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Mr Festus Keyamo.

Details later…

