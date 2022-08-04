Latest Headlines
Tinubu Meets Buhari Behind Closed Doors
Insecurity: We’ll Remove Senate President if he Blocks Buhari’s Sack, Says Lawmaker
A’Ibom Reviews Security System
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
The former Lagos State governor, who arrived the foreground of the State House at about 3.55 pm, went straight to the office of the president.
The closed-door meeting is being attended by Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman and Minister of State for Labour and Director of Public Affairs and Chief spokesman of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Mr Festus Keyamo.
Details later…