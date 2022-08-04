  • Thursday, 4th August, 2022

Suspected Terrorists Ambush, Injures Police AIG Zone 12, Kills Orderly

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Suspected bandits operating in the Lame/Burra forest in Bauchi State on Tuesday attacked the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, Audu Madaki injuring him and killing one of his police guards.

THISDAY checks revealed that the convoy which was on its way out of Bauchi was attacked by the terrorists in the Barde Zangidi area around Barde-Jagindi Road in Kaduna State at about 2.30 p.m.

Our correspondent also gathered from a reliable source at the Zone 12 Headquarters in Bauchi that AIG. Audu Madaki was shot at and injured during the attack while his Orderly was shot dead.

Madaki is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital while security has been beefed up around the zone just as another source revealed that armed police personnel have been drafted to the area to comb the bush in order to fish out the terrorists.

All efforts to get confirmation of the situation officially from the Zonal PPRO, Mr. Thomas Goni, failed as he neither picked up the phone when his number was called severally nor replied to the SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to his mobile phone number.

