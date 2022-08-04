Prof Akin Mabogunje Dies at 90,  Buhari Mourns

*President commiserates with Gowon over sister’s death

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to family, friends and associates of renowned international geographer, Prof Akin Mabogunje, aged 90, whose departure will be greatly felt by the nation, especially the academia.

The President, in a release issued Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with Prof. Mabogunje’s network of professional associates and experts, at home and abroad, who have shared in his vision of nation building, with cerebral works in urbanization, human and regional development, geographic perspectives and shelter provision.

President Buhari noted the depth, reach and extensive research of the first African President of the International Geographical Union, who in 1999 was first African to be elected as a Foreign Associate of the United States National Academy of Sciences, and in 2017, was elected a Foreign Honorary Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and received the Vautrin Lud Prize.

The President affirmed that Prof. Mabogunje’s contribution to education in Nigeria, and in many parts of the world, remains indelible, especially the leadership positions he held, which include Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Ogun State University, Chairman of Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy, Member, Board of Trustees Nigerian National Merit Award Endowment Fund and later Chairman of the Fund.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant the renowned geographer a peaceful rest, and comfort his family.

Also on Thursday, President Buhari commiserated with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, following demise of his elder sister, Mrs Maryamu Lami Dimka on 3rd August, 2022.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the late Mrs Dimka retained right family values and moral strength. “She instilled a spirit of service in her children as seen through their philanthropic activities and an eagerness to give back to society,” said the President.

President Buhari said the deceased left behind a remarkable record of service and care as a Matron in the female hostel at Ahmadu Bello University in the 60s and would continue to be cherished for her active participation in many social and religious organizations which include Nigerian Red Cross Society, Young Women’s Christian Association, Bible Translation, Bible Society and Horticultural Society.

President Buhari urged General Gowon and the family members she left behind to preserve her memories and legacies.

“In this tragic hour, our hearts and prayer are with you and the entire family,” the President said.