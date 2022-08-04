Obaseki Appoints Osaro Aihie as New EdoGIS MD

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Osaro Grace Aihie, as the new Managing Director of the Edo Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS).

Aihie would take over from Mr. Frank Evbuomwan, an architect whose five-year tenure ended August 1, 2022.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

According to Ogie, “Aihie, formerly the permanent secretary, Edo State Ministry of Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development, holds a Masters’ Degree in Law from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin City, Edo State.

“She is a registered surveyor and valuer and a fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers.

“She also holds Bachelors in Law from UNIBEN and a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Estate Management from Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State.”

The statement added that “a thoroughbred professional in estate management, she kicked off her career as a Higher Estate Officer in the Directorate of Lands and Surveys (later Ministry of Lands and Surveys) and rose through the ranks to become a permanent secretary in the civil service.”