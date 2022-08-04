Nigerian Marketing Awards Debuts

Raheem Akingbolu

Leading marketing professional and former President of National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Anthony Agenmonmen, has unveiled Nigerian Marketing Awards to celebrate and honour hardworking marketing professionals in Nigeria.

The first edition of the awards, which has respected men as members of the Advisory Board, with Prince Yemisi Shyllon as Chairman, Mr. George Thorpe and Alhaji Garba Bello Kankarofi as members will hold in November, this year, while submission of entries will open on 15 August, 2022 and close on 30 September, 2022 through the awards website.

Speaking during the unveiling of the award in Lagos, Agenmommen said the initiative was conceived to redefine how the hardworking, highly professional marketing people in Nigeria are acknowledged and celebrated.

He said: “I am proud to say that our marketing professionals, whether at home or abroad, are among the brightest and the best around. They therefore deserve all the accolades they can get.”

He further stated that the award is specifically designed to encourage and stimulate hard work, innovation and overall high quality in marketing planning and execution in Nigeria.

“It will be the definitive Marketing Awards in the country, and the go-to Awards. We will mirror the very best professional awards globally, not just the marketing awards alone and we shall use them as benchmarks.”

With the vision to be the biggest and most credible marketing awards in Nigeria, he said, the Nigerian Marketing Awards will be the first internationally certified awards in the country as organisers are putting heads together to get international certification that will make it rank ahead of other awards in the country.