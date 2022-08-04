Nigeria Bleeding, Divided along Ethnic, Religious Lines, Group Laments

George Okoh

The Christian Recovery Alliance of Nigeria (CRAN) yesterday expressed concern that Nigeria was bleeding and deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines.

The group stated this in a communique issued at the end of its strategic discourse for Christians in Strategic Political Leadership for Recovery of Nigeria (CSPL) held at Makurdi, Benue State.

The communique which was jointly signed by Qrisstuberg Amua, Gideon Doo Inyom and Brahms Ikyuan, took note of the integrity of Christians in political leadership, especially to the extent of justice, equity, probity and accountability to the nation. CRAN while also noting that the country had never been divided as it is presently, observed that, “Nigeria is today a failed state.” It thus advised Christian leaders and adherents of the faith to understand the true nature of the threatening political landscape, especially with the current electioneering cycle and be emboldened as leaders of the faith to embrace participation in politics and political leadership.

It further noted that Christians in Nigeria have been slow at reading the landscape to grasp the larger picture; adding that most were yet to appreciate the fact that the same faith ticket by the All Progress Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 election was a statement by Nigerian Muslims which, “must have an immediate and firm response and the 2023 elections represent the right time for that response.”

“The country must avoid the Lebanon Trap and the key to success on this is in how well Christians will organise. That the consequences for missing on this opportunity for we Christians and our children are too high; thus Christians must think globally and act locally, never forgetting that everything is about statecraft, stealth, blood, money, organisation and power.”

It stressed the need for Christian lawyers to guild up to sacrificially challenge the variance in Nigeria’s constitution with respect to Sharia and the non-sharia legal system.

The communique harped on the need for Christians to shed uncooperative, non-sacrificial attitudes towards goals and the culture of denominational differences that is reflected in the disunity amongst adherents of our faith.