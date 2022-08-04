Niger Republic Bestows Highest National Awards on Dangote, Rabi’u, 2 Govs, Buhari’s Aides

Deji Elumoye

Niger Republic has bestowed their national honours on six Nigerians in recognition of their roles in the promotion of better relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The honour was part of activities lined up Wednesday to mark the country’s Independence Day on August 3.

According to a release issued Wednesday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the honoured Nigerians include two Presidential aides, two businessmen and two state governors.

Those honoured from the Presidency are the Senior Special Assistant (Household and Domestic Affairs) to the President, Sarki Abba, and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

Businessmen who received the honours are Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group and Abdulsamad Rabi’u, President BUA Group, and the two Governors were Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, Jigawa and Mohammed Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State.

They were awarded the “Order of Merit of Niger, Great Master of National Awards.”

In giving the awards, President Mohammed Bazoum said his country cherished Nigeria as one of its closest neighbours and friends.

In various citations read by the country’s leader, President Bazoum praised the efforts of “brother Nigerians” who had made great strides in increasing understanding between the two nations and for acting as agents of social and economic development.

August 3 is the day set aside to mark the Republic of Niger’s independence from France in 1960 and since 1975 has been recognised as “tree planting day” as trees are planted across the nation to aid the fight against desertification.