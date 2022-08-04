  • Wednesday, 3rd August, 2022

Niger Republic Bestows Highest National Awards on Dangote, Rabi’u, 2 Govs, Buhari’s Aides

Nigeria | 38 mins ago

Deji Elumoye

Niger Republic has bestowed their national honours on six Nigerians in recognition of their roles in the promotion of better relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The honour was part of activities lined up Wednesday to mark the country’s Independence Day on August 3.

According to a release issued Wednesday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the honoured Nigerians include two Presidential aides, two businessmen and two state governors. 

Those honoured from the Presidency are the Senior Special Assistant (Household and Domestic Affairs) to the President, Sarki Abba, and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

 Businessmen who received the honours are Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group and Abdulsamad Rabi’u, President BUA Group, and the two Governors were Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, Jigawa and Mohammed Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State.

 They were awarded the “Order of Merit of Niger, Great Master of National Awards.”

 In giving the awards, President Mohammed Bazoum said his country cherished Nigeria as one of its closest neighbours and friends.

 In various citations read by the country’s leader, President Bazoum praised the efforts of “brother Nigerians” who had made great strides in increasing understanding between the two nations and for acting as agents of social and economic development.

August 3 is the day set aside to mark the Republic of Niger’s independence from France in 1960 and since 1975 has been recognised as “tree planting day” as trees are planted across the nation to aid the fight against desertification.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.