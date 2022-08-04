New Euro Football Season Set to kick-off on DStv, GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the New Football Season as top action from the best leagues, teams, players and managers will return to their television screens.

SuperSport is poised to offer live action from Europe’s best leagues including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League throughout the 20m22/23 season.

In the Premier League, all eyes will be on the battle between Manchester City and Liverpool as these two brilliant teams look set to battle for the title once again, while the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United will also be keen to break the duopoly.

Real Madrid will begin La Ligaas the favourites to retain their title, but a determined Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid will be itching to knock their city rivals off the perch, while Barcelona could be a wildcard under the leadership of club legend Xavi.

In Italy’s Serie A, AC Milan are still revelling in last season’s championship triumph, but arch rivals Internazionale will be gunning for their title, with the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Roma in what could be another thrilling race for the Scudetto.

The UEFA Champions Leagueis the gold standard for club football around the world and the big question is whether the big spenders Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain can finally become kings of Europe, or will the established royalty of Real Madrid emerge triumphant yet again?

The UEFA Europa Leagueand UEFA Europa Conference Leagueprovide a platform for other clubs to seek European glory as evidenced by the respective triumphs of Eintracht Frankfurt and Roma last term.

The new Football Season gets more exciting as the sport’s most epic event will take place right in the middle of the campaign. The 2022 FIFA World Cupin Qatar, set to hold between November and December will see one nation crowned as the globe’s leading football team.