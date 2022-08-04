In New Campaign Video, Atiku Says United, Prosperous, Secure Nigeria is Possible

•Commits to 40% youth, women inclusion in government positions if elected

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos



In campaign prep, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, “welcomed all Nigerians onboard Flight 2-0-2-3 Atiku/Okowa 2023,” stating that it would deliver a united, prosperous and secure Nigeria upon safe arrival in 2023.

Atiku assures in a video he posted on his Twitter handle yesterday that sound education and effective healthcare delivery would be accessible within Nigeria for every citizen.

Waxing lyrical, the PDP presidential candidate declares in the video, “Hello ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Welcome on board Flight 2-0-2-3 Atiku/Okowa 2023. My co-pilot here with me is Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa keeping track on all navigation systems.

“Our destination is a united Nigeria. Right now, we are cruising at 2022 feet above sea level. Before we arrive at our destination, let me give you a brief update on what we expect at our destination.

“Number one, the temperature is going to be hard on security issues. Two, the people are going to be better educated and the educational system and healthcare will be accessible to every citizen. Three, the economy is going to be strengthened and booming. And, of course, there will be true federalism.

“This and many more to be expected from a united and prosperous Nigeria. So, sit down and relax. And before you know it, if we join hands together, we shall arrive at the new united Nigeria we all dream of soon enough. My name is Atiku Abubakar. As one we can get it done.”

Atiku had previously stated that his presidential aspiration rested on uniting Nigerians with the support of the youth and women to win next year’s presidential election and usher in a united and prosperous country.

Meanwhile, Atiku assured Nigerian youths of his commitment to enthroning an enduring legacy for them, if elected president next year. He said this yesterday, when he received a delegation of the executive members of the PDP New Generation, led by its Director-General, Audu Mahmud, at his residence in Abuja.

The PDP presidential candidate reaffirmed his commitment to 40 per cent inclusion of women and youths in government positions, as contained in his policy document. He said with the 35 per cent affirmative action on women agreed in the Beijing Conference document, he would make the needed adjustment to accommodate the youth and the women segments of our population.

The Wazirin Adamawa also said it was only in the PDP era that the 35 per cent affirmative action plan on women was implemented in the country, saying the APC administration never honoured the policy.

He decried the vulnerable situation of the youth today, promising to remedy it. To this end, he said education would be an integral pillar of his policy agenda, to empower the youth and advance democracy in the country.

Atiku regretted that the APC federal government had mismanaged the institutions and policy frameworks the PDP government had put in place.

While recognising the place of youths in nation building, the PDP presidential candidate stressed that he would in tandem with the needs of the times, run an inclusive government sensitive to the country’s diversities in all ramifications.

In his response, Mahmud described Atiku as a veritable source of inspiration to the youth of the country and expressed confidence in his ability to fix the broken socio-economic and political fabric of Nigeria.