Groups, NBA Move to Free A’Ibom Human Rights Lawyer, Effiong Jailed for One Month

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom Human Rights Community, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and concerned civil society organisations have moved to reconcile a jailed human rights lawyer, Mr. Inibehe Effiong with the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaete Obot with a view to releasing him.

The national coordinator of Akwa Ibom Human Rights Community, Mr. Clifford Thomas disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo, yesterday.

The human rights lawyer was on July 27, 2022, sentenced to 30 days jail term for contempt of court by Justice Obot.

On the said day, Effiong, was in court as a defence counsel in the libel suit instituted by the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel and Senator Effiong Bob against one Leo Ekpenyong.

Thomas, in the statement frowned at the CJ’s summary decision to jail the lawyer, adding that his group was working with the NBA and other concerned civil society organisations to step up reconciliatory efforts towards his release.

“We have resolved that we should adopt a middle of the road approach, to see how best to placate the situation without necessarily widening the chasm further.

“Every court globally have standard operating procedures, and all advocates appearing must follow.

“We call on all who intends to intervene in this matter, to exercise restraint. This matter is very sensitive and the best approach would be a reconciliatory approach. There would appear to be rights on all sides, but caution is necessary.

“Sadly, we feel strongly that advocacy by lawyers in Akwa Ibom state would be greatly impacted, lawyers may no longer feel very free to do their advocacy freely. A precedent has been set, and human rights advocates may end up becoming victims of the process May God help the legal profession,” it added.

He advised against allowing armed security officers to bear arms into the court sessions, saying this could spell danger and instill fear in the minds of lawyers to suppress their advocacies.