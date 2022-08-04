Female Student Commits Suicide in Kano 

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Police Command yesterday confirmed that a 17-year-old secondary school student in Dau community of Wudil Local Government Area in the state committed suicide.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, told journalists that she was found dead hanging by a branch of a tree.

According to him, the police are investigating the cause of her death.

Although the motive of the suicide was not yet ascertained, some residents of the Dau community claimed that the deceased committed the suicide to avoid a forced marriage.

Her parents, however, have refuted the claims, stating that they had no plans to marry her off while she was still in secondary school.