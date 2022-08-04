  • Thursday, 4th August, 2022

Chelsea on Verge  of Sealing Cucurella Deal with Brighton 

Sport | 3 mins ago

Chelsea are on the verge of a deal to sign Spain international full-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

The defender, 24, handed in a transfer request after interest from Manchester City, but they did not pursue a move and deemed the fee too high.

Chelsea sources are confident of concluding the transfer, however Brighton said “no agreement has been reached with any club” in a statement.

Cucurella was with Brighton for just one season after joining from Getafe.

He would become Chelsea’s third summer signing after forward Raheem Sterlingand defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues have also agreed a £20million fee with Aston Villa for teenage England youth international Carney Chukwuemeka.

Last month, the Seagulls rejected a £30m bid from champions City for Cucurella and saw £50million as the benchmark – the fee Arsenal paid for England defender Ben White last summer.

Sources at the club said it would take another exceptional offer to consider a sale as they saw Cucurella as a better player.

But, if sold, he would become the second big-money departure this summer from the Amex after midfielder Yves Bissouma joined Tottenham in a £25m deal, plus add-ons.

A Barcelona academy graduate, Cucurella has one senior cap for Spain and played for the under-23 side that won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

