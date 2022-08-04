  • Thursday, 4th August, 2022

APC Names Lalong as DG of Tinubu Campaign Organisation 

Breaking | 2 hours ago

* Keyamo is spokesman 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday formally named Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Lalong, as the Director General of Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation.

The Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, announced this to newsmen shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Adamu, who addressed newsmen in the company of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; and Governor Lalong also announced the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, as the spokesman of the presidential campaign group.

He said the party’s leadership was at the State House to intimate the president about the presidential campaign plan of the party which begins in September 2022.

Details later…

