APC Inaugurates Eight-member Reconciliation Committee for Abia

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu yesterday inaugurated a Reconciliation Committee for the party in Abia State.

The inauguration ceremony, which had in attendance members of the APC National Working Committee(NWC), was held at the party’s National Secretariat.

Members of the Committee include: Senator Chris Adighije – Chairman, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha – Secretary, Minister of State, for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, Hon. Emeka Atuma, Hon. Martins Azubuike, Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, APC National Welfare Secretary, Sir F.N. Nwosu and APC Governorship Candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike. In his remarks, Adamu urged members of the committee to do the needful by lobbying, and reconciling in Abia because all politics is local.

He warned that the party will not listen to anybody who will after election come and start laying blames.

Adamu said: “We had a very comprehensive meeting, comprising leaders of Abia APC who are involved in the negotiation. We have series of meetings with the NWC, during the primaries and since the primaries. I hope that what we have done today, the entire world will witness peace and we hope this is the very last step.”

We are not going to hold reconciliation meeting again. We will now leave it to the leaders of Abia to go and play their politics in Abia state.

“Abuja is not about Abia, go to Abia, play politics there, do the necessary, lobby, reconciliation there because all politics is local. Abuja is not Abia locality, Abuja is the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) we converge here from various states. Let Abia go and sit together. All the national elections – House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, likely the presidential election, we will not be satisfied with just the 25 per cent of vote cast. We the vote cast in the majority APC, simple. No half way about it. If we are to win, we must try to win every state. We have to do some works to avoid and forget some of the prejudices and stand together. We don’t want anybody to come here after the election and start crying and laying blames for our failures. I will not listen to that. This is the time to unite, this is the time to work for unity. If we do, God will be with us.”

On his part, the Committee Chairman, Chris Adighije said the national leadership of the party decided to reconcile all the aggrieved members so that they can build strength and face the challenges from other parties.

“You what has been happening in Abia, the national has finally decided to set up a reconciliation. To reconcile all the aggrieved members of our party so that we can build strength and face the challenges from other parties. We have to get together and quickly do so. We are on our way back to Abia play the local politics, reconcile all our members and ensure that we go straight for the low hanging fruits which would have lost if we don’t get together and I know that by the grace of God and with the team we are going to do the needful and ensure victory for our party. On chances of APC; if you look at my face very well you will know that I am an old war horse and I wouldn’t be standing here if I am not sure. So, we have great chance, we only have to do the needful to work together,” he said.